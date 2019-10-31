OES Provides Update On Calaveras Outages

Lingering Power Outages In Calaveras County View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — While all of the PG&E planned outages were restored in Tuolumne County yesterday, there are still some customers waiting to be restored in Calaveras County.

Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator John Osbourn reports that 97-percent of the Calaveras customers have been restored. The areas without power include parts of Glencoe, Railroad Flat, West Point and Rich Gulch. PG&E hopes to have the final customers restored by midday.

There are also 182 customers in the Forest Meadows community without power and PG&E says it is unrelated to the planned shutoff. The company is investigating the cause of that outage and there is not currently an estimated restoration time. The Community Resource Centers in West Point and Arnold will remain open until there is full restoration.

Osbourn adds that PG&E is not projecting any additional planned outages during the current seven-day weather forecast.