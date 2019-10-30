PG&E Planning To Give Credits To Customers Impacted By Power Outage

PG&E Trucks In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says his office is working with PG&E to ensure that customers impacted by the October 9 planned power outage will receive some form of financial credit.

The Governor had earlier proposed that residential customers receive $100 and businesses $250. The details are still being worked out behind the scenes.

Newsom announced the development at a press conference and called it “significant” because utilities in the past have not given financial credits for disruptions.

PG&E has indicated that it will only give credits for the October 9th outage citing issues with communications it had encountered including its website periodically crashing.