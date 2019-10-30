Power Outages Impact Thousands Of Mother Lode Homes And Businesses

Wednesday morning power outages in Mother Lode View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — PG&E is planning to begin the process this morning of inspecting lines and turning on power from the latest planned outage.

There are an estimated 19,000 customers without electricity in Calaveras County and 9,000 in Tuolumne County. In Tuolumne County, they are primarily up the Highway 108 corridor in Twain Harte, Confidence, Sugar Pine, Sierra Village, Long Barn, Cold Springs, Pinecrest and Strawberry. There are also customers impacted in the Phoenix Lake/Cedar Ridge region. In Calaveras, the outages stretch up the Highway 4 corridor above Murphys and they impact areas like Forest Meadows, Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees and Camp Connell. The outages are also impacting areas around Railroad Flat, Mokelumne Hill, West Point and Glencoe.

PG&E indicates that there are no additional weather events/planned outages on the immediate horizon.

Many schools are closed today due to the lingering outages, click here for more information.