Feed The Bears This Sunday

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Each year since 2005 the Summerville High School Foundation has held an annual fundraiser called, “Feed the Bears”.

Jan Hiebert, Summerville High School Foundation Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Summerville’s mascot is a black bear and the school colors are black and orange.

Proceeds from “Feed The Bears” are used to fund Bear Grants for staff and teachers looking to initiate innovative programs in the classroom. The Foundation also assists with upgrading facilities and equipment around campus.

All of their efforts are focused in the areas of Arts, Academics and Athletics.

This year the annual dinner/auction is all new. It will be held on the first Sunday in November, the 3rd, 2019 at The Hotel at the Black Oak Casino Resort.

The event starts off with a no host cocktail hour at 4 PM along with a silent auction. The cocktail hour will feature live music by the 3 piece combo, Catch & Release. The menu is steak, halibut or vegetarian lasagna.

This is the first year the Foundation has held the event at the Casino. The program will showcase some new entertainment, such as a performance by the local favorite “Jazz at 8″.

The Summerville Union High School District has recently refreshed and expanded the Hall of Fame to include awards in, not only, Athletics, but Arts and Academics, as well. Awards will be given for two alumni, nominated, recently, from the local community, for the first time since the early 1980’s.

Other activities at the dinner will be a Live Auction. They will also have the Wagon of Happiness, with local wines, beers and other alcoholic beverages.

For more information or the chance of finding one or two tickets left for this sold out event, visit summervillefoundation.org, click on “Events” or call Hiebert at 536.9227.

