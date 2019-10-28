Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Following Extreme Weather

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Citing damage occurring in California related to heavy winds over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a State of Emergency.

Newsom notes that it notably caused the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County to explode, along with the Tick Fire in Southern California. Some areas of the state not experiencing wildfires reported other related wind damage. In Sonoma County there were 200,000 residents forced to evacuate, and in Southern California there were tens of thousands.

Newsom says, “We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires.”

In addition, the Governor has announced a $75-million program for state and local governments to mitigate impacts of power shutoffs and announced a series of new partnerships to help secure services for medically vulnerable populations during these events.