The Latest Wind And Red Flag Warnings

A dry and windy weather system is moving south through northern California today.

Strong to potentially damaging winds will develop across much of the region today. This will likely be the strongest north wind event so far this season.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest through 11 AM Monday.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the Mother Lode (1,000 to 3,000 feet) and the Sierra Nevada (above 3,000 feet) until 11 PM tonight.

Winds of twenty-five to fifty mph are likely with gusts up to seventy mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Trees damaged in previously burned areas will likely fall with these winds.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

Additionally, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Central Sierra Nevada (which includes Yosemite National Park) and the central Sierra foothills (includes Mariposa County) from 5 PM tonight through 1 AM Monday.

Winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are likely with gusts up to seventy mph.

Elsewhere, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley (which includes the western sections of Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties below 1,000 feet) through 11 PM tonight.

Winds of twenty to thirty mph are likely with gusts up to forty-five mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Finally, a Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the entire Central Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park south, starting at noon today through 2 AM PDT Monday. Winds of twenty-five to thirty-five mph are likely, with gusts up to seventy mph over ridges and through wind favored drainages and canyons.

Daytime minimum humidities will range from five percent to the teens, with poor overnight recoveries ranging from the teens to thirty percent.

Extreme fire weather conditions are likely.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning in the forest is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.