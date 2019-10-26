Update: Blaze In Jamestown Area

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews are doing an interior attack and getting a good knockdown of the flames inside the structure but the fire is not yet contained. They report no spread of flames to any nearby vegetation. We’ll have more details as soon as they come into the newsroom. Further details are below.

Original post at 10:39 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — A structure fire reported has Columbia aircraft and ground crews heading to the Jamestown area.

CAL Fire reports it is in the 14400 block of Twist Road, between Jacksonville and Hog Mountain roads. No additional information is available at this time. We will continue to monitor the fire and report details as soon as they come into the news center.