Jacksonville Road At Lake Don Pedro Bridge Project Work To Begin

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – A popular local route over a reservoir bridge will temporarily close for repairs.

According to Tuolumne County Public Works officials, Jacksonville Road at the Don Pedro Reservoir Bridge will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday at 6 a.m. It will reopen at 6 p.m. While the bridge will be open over the subsequent weekend, it will close again on Monday, Oct. 21 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Then from Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 1, one-way traffic controls will be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the bridge will be open on weekends.

Work on the Jacksonville Road Bridge Preventative Maintenance Project, which is slated to complete Nov. 1, weather and other variables permitting, is being done by Truesdell Corporation of California, Inc. Work scope includes installing a polyester concrete deck overlay and doing associated general maintenance.

Specific work will involve grinding and overlay of the existing bridge deck, joint repair, and concrete spall repair. Subcontractors for the project include ABSL Construction, RV Concrete, Inc., Highway Specialty Co., Inc., and Centerline Striping Co., Inc.