State Increases Fire Resources In Mother Lode: Training Burn Postponed

Cal OES Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s Office of Emergency Services is sending additional firefighting resources to Tuolumne and Calaveras counties ahead of today’s projected wind event.

Click here to view the latest story regarding the related planned power outages. The latest fire weather warning from the National Weather Service can be found here.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Forester Adam Frese says, “There are two (CAL-OES) task forces that will be pre-positioned in Calaveras County, and each task force will consist of four engines and a water tender. And also, in Tuolumne County, there will be a type-three strike team of engines.”

In addition, CAL Fire is now staffing its Blue Mountain and Fowler Peak lookouts.

A planned training burn initially scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Crook Ranch Vegetation Management Project near Groveland has been postponed. Around 30 acres were burned yesterday, and the burn could resume on Friday, weather permitting, according to Unit Forester Frese.