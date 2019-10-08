Red Flag Warning Issued For The Mother Lode

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from 8 PM Wednesday through 5 PM Thursday.

The strongest winds of the season up to this point, are forecast for early Wednesday morning through Thursday for much of interior Northern California, due to a low pressure system digging into the

Great Basin region.

North to northeast wind of fifteen to twenty-five mph is forecast with gusts ranging from forty to fifty mph, especially in canyons and over exposed ridges.

Daytime minimum humidities will be mainly in the teens with poor overnight recoveries of twenty-five to thirty-five percent Wednesday night.

These factors will lead to extreme fire weather conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the entire western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada mountains (above 3,000 feet), which is in effect from 6 AM Wednesday through noon on Thursday.

Winds will range from fifteen to thirty mph. Local gusts of forty-five to fifty-five mph are possible over the exposed ridges and near canyons. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday night.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree branches could be blown down. This may create difficult driving conditions.

A Wind Advisory means that constant wind speeds over 25 mph are expected or wind gusts over 40 mph. Winds this strong can down trees and branches, cause power outages, and make driving difficult, especially for small cars and high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.