Planned Power Outages Begin In Mother Lode

Wednesday morning power outages View Photos

Sonora, CA — Thousands in Calaveras County are without power this morning as part of PG&E’s planned power outages, and Tuolumne County is expected to lose power at noon today.

The area of Calaveras impacted thus far is primarily around Wilseyville, Railroad Flat and Mokelumne Hill. It is anticipated that areas along the Highway 4 corridor will lose power around noon time. Once the power goes out, residents should be prepared to be without electricity for up to five days. Community resource centers will be open throughout the day at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, Groveland Community Services District Office in Groveland, Meadowmont Shopping Center in Arnold and the Twain Harte Community Services District parking lot. In total, the outages are anticipated to impact over 34,000 customers in Tuolumne County and 23,000 in Calaveras. Statewide, it will be around 750,000.

If you are going to head out to any government office or business over the next couple of days, you may want to call ahead of time to make sure they are open. Things like Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels are canceled and the Senior Center on Greenley Road is closed.

Most schools are going with the rule that if you wake up and have no electricity, school is canceled, but if the power is on, school will be in session. There are exceptions though. Click here for school cancelations and announcements.

Local water districts are requesting conservation during power outages.

