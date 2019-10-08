Latest On Possibility Of PG&E Planned Power Outages

Tuesday Morning PG&E Power Outage Information View Photo

Sonora, CA — Based on the current weather projections, PG&E is still looking at potentially turning off power to around 600,000 customers in the state due to likely high winds and low humidity levels.

PG&E Senior VP Michael Lewis calls it “one of the most severe dry wind events” they’ve seen in the state in recent years,” and operation teams continue to actively monitor the situation.

He adds, “We want our customers to be aware that, based on this number, it could take several days to fully restore power after the weather passes and safety inspections are completed.”

PG&E notes that the outage could impact 34,413 customers in Tuolumne County and 23,478 in Calaveras County. While the outage could impact up to 30 counties, Tuolumne and Calaveras are among the few in which it would primarily cover the entire area. For example, only 32,613 may lose power in larger areas like Alameda County, 32,017 in Santa Cruz County, 14,776 in San Mateo County, 1,088 in Stanislaus County and 52 in San Joaquin County. Among the smaller counties in the region, 16,041 could lose power in Amador County and 1,812 in Mariposa County,

This morning, the Tuolumne and Calaveras region remains under a “Watch” for a potential planned outage and no areas, statewide, have yet to be upgraded to “Warning” status.

Yesterday we reported the latest plans from the Tuolumne and Calaveras Office of Emergency Services, and how it could impact local schools. To read a detailed story published yesterday, click here.

We’ll continue to pass along more information as it becomes available.

For the latest weather information from the National Weather Service, click here.