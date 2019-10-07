PG&E Considering Planned Power Outages In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

PG&E Power Shutoff Chart View Photo

Sonora, CA — With gusty conditions and low humidity projected, PG&E is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) later this week.

When dangerous fire weather is anticipated, there are three levels PG&E uses to note the threat level. It goes from “Elevated” to “PSPS Watch” to “PSPS Warning.”

Most all of the Sierra Nevada stretching from up near Lassen County down to Fresno County is under a PSPS Watch for this coming Wednesday and Thursday. It includes both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. In addition, much of the northern California coast is under a watch.

The watch indicates that PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center is now activated based upon a reasonable chance of executing a shutoff due to a combination of adverse weather and dry fuel conditions.

If it reaches the next level, a warning, all customers are notified of the strong probability of power being shut off.

We reported earlier that the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest for mid-week.

We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.