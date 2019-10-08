Fire Weather Watch Continues For The Mother Lode

Highway 4, a section of the 'Wagon Trail' in Angels Camp, between Pool Station Road and Highway 49 View Photos

The Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

A low pressure system digging into the Great Basin region will create gusty north to east winds over portions of Northern California Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime minimum relative humidities will be very low, mainly in the teens, with poor overnight recoveries Wednesday night. These will lead to critical fire weather conditions.

North to northeast wind is expected to range from fifteen to twenty-five mph with gusts from thirty to fifty mph.

Daytime minimum humidities will be mainly in the teens with poor overnight recoveries of twenty-five to thirty-five percent Wednesday night.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Advisory for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada mountains (above 3,000 feet), which is in effect from 6 AM Wednesday through noon on Thursday.

Winds will range from fifteen to thirty mph. Local gusts of forty-five to fifty-five mph are possible over the exposed ridges and near canyons. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday night.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree branches could be blown down. This may create difficult driving conditions.

A Wind Advisory means that constant wind speeds over 25 mph are expected or wind gusts over 40 mph. Winds this strong can down trees and branches, cause power outages, and make driving difficult, especially for small cars and high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Stay alerr for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.