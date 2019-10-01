Update: Pile Up Blocking O’Byrnes Ferry Road

Update at 3:50 p.m.: The CHP reports that O’Byrnes Ferry Road will be closed for another two hours at least at they are having difficulties getting tow crews to the scene. Once they arrive it will take a while to remove the wreckage and lumber littered along the roadway. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection, which located along a sharp curve in the road, near Lake Tulloch in the Jamestown area. Officers are turning traffic around in both directions.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — A pileup on O’Brynes Ferry Road has shut the roadway down.

The crash involves a semi, a pickup pulling a trailer and two passenger vehicles. The CHP reports that the big rig was carrying a load of lumber that has spilled onto the pavement and a Dodge Ram pickup with an Airstream trailer attached has jackknifed across the roadway. It is unclear exactly what caused the collision and the sequence of which vehicles smashed into each other.

Traffic is backed up in both directions with officers turning travelers around. There is no word on possible injuries at this time. The CHP tells Clarke Broadcasting that it will be an extended road closure and motorists should avoid the area if possible. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.