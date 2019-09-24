Ebbetts Pass Closed For Two Days

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass Closure View Photo

Bear Valley, CA — Work over the next two days is forcing the closure of Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

We reported earlier that the closure is specifically between the east end of Lake Alpine to the closure gate at Raymond Meadows Creek, just east of the Silver Creek Campground. The closure will run today and tomorrow, between 7am-4pm. Heavy equipment in the area for an overlay project will make it too difficult to keep the traffic lanes open along the narrow stretch of highway.

You will still be able to cross over the pass during the evening and overnight hours. Caltrans notes that alternate routes include Highway 108 and Highway 88. Lake Alpine will remain accessible during the work.