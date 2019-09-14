Ebbetts Pass Span To Close For Road Work

Sonora, CA — Travelers should leave extra time during their commute as a section of Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass will be closed for two days next week — forcing drivers to take a detour.

Caltrans reports the span to be closed on the highway is from the east end of Lake Alpine to the closure gate at Raymond Meadows Creek, just east of the Silver Creek Campground as outlined in the map below.

Crews will begin the roadwork on Tuesday, September 24 and it should be completed by Wednesday, September 25th. The hours of operation run from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., each day. Caltrans officials note that Lake Alpine is open and accessible to visitors.

Alternative routes offered by Caltrans include Highway 88 or 108, which could tack on significant time to commutes. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly and factor in enough time to reach their destination, suggest Caltrans officials. Additionally, drivers should obey all signage while slowing down and using caution in cone zones.