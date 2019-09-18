Motorists Catch A Break As HWY 4 Construction Wraps Up Early

Reach 1 Pipeline Project along Highway 4 near Murphys View Photos

Forest Meadows, CA – It is now smooth sailing for travelers that had been facing up to 15-minute delays along Highway 4 near Murphys for the installation of a new pipeline.

The $7.5 million dollar Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project began in May and was to wrap up October 1st, as originally reported here. Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) officials relay Mozingo Construction, Inc. informed the district last Wednesday that it was halting work immediately and reallocating resources in order to meet other obligations.

The scheduled construction was to continue until October 1st of this year and pick up again in the spring of next year. CCWD relays that Mozingo has assured that the project will be completed within budget and on-time for the scheduled June 30, 2020 completion date.

Once a new construction schedule is set for next year, district officials will update the public as to when they can once again expect delays along the Forest Meadows to Avery stretch of the highway.