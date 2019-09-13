Tuolumne County Supervisors Will Finalize Budget And Discuss Fire Fees

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — After months of meetings and difficult discussions, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors are planning to approve the 2019-20 budget.

The county has been working to restructure government and reduce a $4.2-million shortfall. We reported on August 20th that the plan includes the elimination of several high profile positions, such as Community Resources Agency Director David Gonzalves, General Services Agency Director Daniel Richardson and Library Director Deborah Samson. As part of the new budget, the board will also approve a capital project list.

Later in the meeting, related to increasing the revenues, the board will also discuss new fees for fire services. Among the options to be addressed are a business licensing fee, development fee, false alarm fee, public assist fee for care facilities, a public safety tax and a parcel tax.

Also, the board will discuss the fees and policies for renting county halls.

The board will also spend time Tuesday honoring Human Services Director Ann Connolly who recently announced her retirement. She will receive a resolution at 11:45am. Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room.