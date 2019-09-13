Second Weekend In September Events

Tuolumne City Memorial Museum View Photo

Friday the 13th is a full moon and the Mother Lode area has several weekend events planned.

As reported here the Chicken Adoption Event at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds beginning at 10 am Friday and Saturday. The roosters and hens were rescued from poor conditions at an illegal marijuana grow.

Friday afternoon at the Tuolumne County Library in Sonora there will be a Garden Club Meeting and Friday evening at Utica Park in Angels Camp is their Certified Farmers Market.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market. Also at 8 am at Jamestown Elementary the Patriotic Color Fun Run will raise money to help send Jamestown 7th and 8th-grade students on an educational experience to Florida.

At the Tuolumne City Memorial Museum enjoy an Ice Cream Social. As reported here the Sonora Area Foundation provided the museum with a grant of $18,500 for improvements that include a technology update. The museum will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

Saturday at the St Matthew Lutheran Church check out the 2nd Annual Vehicle Show from 9:15 am – 2:15 pm.

Saturday is also the 4th Annual Evan Walker Memorial Poker Run which raises funds for special education programs in Tuolumne and Calaveras County schools. Check-in begins at 9:30 am at the Sonora Moose Lodge, kickstands up at 10:30 am with final check-in at 2:00 pm at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge in Arnold.

For dinner at the San Andreas Town Hall join the Calaveras Friends of NRA Event Dinner beginning at 5 pm.

Sunday at Columbia State Historic Park is the Columbia Fine Art Show from 9 am to 5pm. Also on Sunday beginning at 3 pm is the Peg O’My Heart: Fundraiser and Heart-Healthy Potluck for Ukulele Empress Peggy Reza at the Columbia Firehouse as detailed here. In last Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” here BZ Smith explained she is hosting the fundraiser for well-known ukulele musician and Mother Lode resident Peg Reza who had open heart surgery and is on slowly on the mend.