Hopefully Happy Endings For Poultry Found At Illegal Grow

Chickens found at Copperopplis illegal pot grow View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – A raid two weeks ago on an illegal pot grow in Copperopolis netted over a hundred poultry in pens, some alive and some dead – now those birds will hopefully be getting new homes.

It was around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30 when the first of the 150 hens, roosters and chicks, about 20 them, began arriving at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. CEO Laurie Giannini says it was a long night as they wrapped up around 11 p.m. She recounts, “We were just putting pens together, bedding pens, and making makeshift waterers. We were just trying to get all the roosters and the hens put away and some of the roosters were pretty aggressive.”

As earlier reported here, the chickens were found in foul conditions and rounded up after a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team carried out a search on an illegal grow in the 3000 block of Wagonwheel Drive. Giannini relays that the fairgrounds have a contract with Calaveras County Animal Services to assist with their needs, primarily with livestock, for a temporary shelter.

As posted in the event section of mymotherlode.com, click here, the birds have been nursed back to health and are ready for new homes. A poultry adoption will be taking place this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 13 and 14). Anyone wanting to purchase a chicken should come to the fairgrounds with a carrier and cash in hand between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., each day. It will only cost $2.50 per bird or $5.00 a pair to give these poor creatures a new home.

Of note, Calaveras Animal Services dealt with another animal rescue in the 9000 block of Warren Road in Valley Springs, resulting in the seizure of four emaciated horses, as first reported by Clarke Broadcasting here and updated last week, here.