Disturbing Pictures Of Alleged Animal Abuse In Burson

Mare unable to get up on her own View Photos

Burson, CA – The disturbing pictures in the image box of an emaciated horse and colt are what Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters and Calaveras County Animal Control officers discovered at a property in Burson — and now they’re looking for the owner.

In all, there were four, two mares and two colts, all undernourished. One of the mares was found lying on the ground unable to get up on her own. Firefighters used large web straps to carefully raise the mare to her feet.

A veterinarian was called to the scene and administered some medicine to the horses that were then taken to a veterinarian facility in Angels Camp.

While animal services is trying to locate the owner, several other horses are being monitored. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to that office to find out if charges will be brought against the owner and further details, but the office was closed. Additionally, calls to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office and Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters went unanswered.