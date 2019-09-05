Planning Commission Will Review Awning Proposed For New Wine Business

The former Talulah's restaurant in the middle View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Planning Commission will discuss a proposal related to a new business opening soon in the downtown district.

The Independent Wine Company, a wine bar and restaurant, will be located at 13 South Washington Street in the building that formerly housed Talulah’s. The Sonora Planning Commission on Monday will vote on whether to allow the installation of a new 3 feet by 16 feet steel awning with partially rusted tin roofing. The building currently does not have an awning, but historical photos indicate that it did at one point in time. Construction of the new awning requires a design review permit from the city.

The application to the planning commission was submitted by contractor John LaTorre on behalf of the Indepenent Wine Company owner, Eric Davis.

Davis is the founder and former owner of the Diamondback Grill and Standard Pour restaurants.

Monday’s Planning Commission meeting starts at 5:30pm at City Hall.