Mother Lode Events In September

Farmers Markets are winding down but several remain open for a few more weeks as the Mother Lode heads into September.

In Calaveras Friday there will be a State of the County Breakfast to highlight Calaveras County’s accomplishments over the last year and discuss goals for the future. The event will be held at the Metropolitan and doors open at 7:00 am. This the fourth annual event, this year the County address will be presented by Calaveras County Board of Supervisors Chair, Jack Garamendi with reflection on the County’s achievements and challenges in 2018-19 and provide a forecast for Calaveras County’s upcoming year. Additional speakers include City of Angels Camp Mayor, Amanda Folendorf; Calaveras County CAO, Albert Alt; and Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce, Mark Luster. More details are here.

Friday evening is also the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market. The last Angels Camp Farmers Market is September 27th and the last Sonora Farmers Market is October 12th.

MYACT presents Shakespeare in the Park/Parking lot. Anyone is welcome to either night of the performance of As You Like It. However, Friday is family night where we will be featuring, sparkling cider and family friendly desserts for sale, during the performance. Saturday is date night where we will have Wine and a few decadent desserts available for purchase. Details are here.

Saturday only is the Exotic Bird and Animal Expo at the Mother Lode fairgrounds from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Saturday morning is also the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Tuolumne County Master Gardeners Open Garden Day.

In the afternoon, up in Twain Harte beginning at 4 pm, is the Twain Harte A La Carte. This will be Twain Harte’s 23rd Annual premiere garden party with food-and-wine tasting to benefit Soroptimist International of Twain Harte. There will be baskets, gift certificates and more for the silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine (40 bottles in each wagon) as well as a very lively live auction and live music. This year, the venue will be expanded to offer seating for all attendees. Ticket details are here.