Ron And Ann Patel To Receive Irving J Symons Award

Sonora, CA — Adventist Health Sonora’s 19th annual Joie de vie Gala is coming up later this month.

The proceeds benefit the hospital’s cancer patient support fund that helps local patients with unmet financial needs such as groceries, transportation, utilities and prescription co-payments. Last year’s event raised over $247,000.

At this year’s gala Ron and Ann Patel will be presented with the prestigious Irving J. Symons Award for outstanding community service.

Past recipients include Irving Symons, Frank Salel, H. Randolph Holder, Robert Cutler, Pete Kerns, Pete and Sue Kleinert, Joe Martin, Chuck and Willy Evans, Mary Laveroni, Patricia and Harvey Rhodes, Ty Wivell, Dick and Audrey Pland, Kate Powell Segerstrom, Don and Charlotte Frazier and Fred and Darlene Mathews.

In addition, the keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Robert Emmons who is a leading scientific expert on gratitude. Three local cancer patients will also share stories about hope, perseverance and gratefulness.

The 2019 theme will be Havana Nights, and it will feature Latin inspired food and entertainment. It is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. For more information, click here.