Newsom’s Labor Day Proclamation Praises Working People And Labor Movement

Sacramento, CA — As many folks enjoy the wind-down of this year’s Labor Day holiday, The California governor has released a proclamation.

In officially declaring Sept. 2 of this year as Labor Day, Gov.Gavin Newsom dedicated it to every member of the state’s workforce and those who have helped the state prosper. Along with his thanks, he shared his thoughts and hopes for California and American workers. The text follows here…

For everyone who knows that a job is more than a paycheck, today is for you.

On Labor Day, we honor the working people how fuel California’s prosperous economy and all those who have taken our state to new heights.

Today, we also honor the labor movement. We remember that unions brought us the 40-hour workweek and the weekend, the minimum wage, and the middle class. Unions show us that we are stronger when we speak up with one voice and that we rise and fall together.

In California and in America, everyone deserves a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work. Yet too many workers are left out of our strong economy and do not get a share in the prosperity they help to create.

California is committed to building an economy that works for working people. This Labor Day and every day we continue our work to create good jobs, to make the jobs we have better, and to make those jobs available to all. Together, we can deliver the promise of Labor Day for all hardworking Californians and their families.