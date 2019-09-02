Update: Lambert Lake Road Fire

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 11:32am: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread of a vegetation fire in the 18000 block of Lambert Lake Road has been stopped at two acres. It was near the intersection of Kelly Loop. Mop-up will continue at the site.

Original story posted at 11:23am: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the 18000 block of Lambert Lake Road. It is near the intersection of Kelly Loop. The fire is about 1/2 acre in size.