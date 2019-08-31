Man Convicted Of Planting Fake Bomb Near Courthouse Arrested Again

Shuriken found inside the vehicle View Photos

Sonora, CA – A man already convicted for planting a fake bomb near the Tuolumne County Courthouse eight years ago was arrested again in Sonora.

This time a Sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning stopped to see if he could help a driver in a Honda Accord with its hood up on the side of Sanguinetti Road near Mono Way. Behind the wheel was 63-year-old Terry Keever. Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Keever sat motionless with a knife in his hand and his eyes open staring into the dash of the vehicle.”

Sgt. Benson further noted that Keever did not respond when the deputy called out to him. She details, “The deputy ordered him several times to put the knife down and then Keever slowly put the knife down on the passenger seat.”

A records check revealed Keever had a felony warrant for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision. That stemmed from his conviction for placing a canvas bag outside the courthouse in November of 2011 with what appeared to be a bomb. After evacuating the area, the bomb squad determined it was a fake, as reported here.

Keever was also supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor but did not have it on. A search of the vehicle turned up the device and what is called a “shuriken,” a starred knife, which is pictured in the image box. Keever was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for having the weapon and his felony warrant with a $10,000 bail.