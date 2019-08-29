Labor Day Weekend Events

Groveland 49er Festival View Photo

There are several dinner fundraisers and music events planned this Labor Day weekend.

Friday enjoy All you can eat Pasta night! at the 1st Presbetarian Church 49er Church of Columbia will donate All proceeds to Sierra Foothill Residential Care, a home for adults living with intellectual challenges. The Sonora Elks Lodge is also hosting their August Friday Night Dinner.

At Railtown 1897, in Jamestown, theatrical steam train excursions called Robbery on the Rails will be offered over Labor Day Weekend. Four 45-minute family-friendly excursion train rides will be offered each day at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., pulled by the newly restored No. 28 steam locomotive. Train ride guests will be transported to a time when train robberies were the talk of the town, gritty outlaws were on the run from the law, and the local marshals managed to apprehend the villains and restore order. The entertainment will be provided by Congressional Gunfighters of America, with guests from Sierra Nevada Guns for Hire and Horses of Warriors on September 1 and 2. Further details are in the event listing here.

As California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials detailed here, on Saturday August 31st anyone can fish without a license.

Other events this Saturday include the two day Giant Book Sale at Arnold Library, Liam Adam’s Benefit Golf Tournament & Family Day, and a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Pines. Saturday is the the 47th Annual Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival in Arnold sponsored by the Ebbett’s Pass Volunteer Fire Department. The event will be serving local Calaveras County brews, along with 50 booths of original art and crafts, gourmet foods to sample, face painting, and live music. Details are in the event calendar here.

Start Sunday off with the American Legion Post 58 Pancake Breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Sonora. Head over to Tioga High School in Groveland for a 5k run/ walk. If you are up in Twain Harte stop in at the Volunteer Firefighters Association Pancake Breakfast. If you are Alumni of University of California at Berkeley or any campus of the UC system, friends and family and supporters are invited to Burgers at the Lair up at the Camp Gold Lodge in Pinecrest. In Groveland all are welcome to join Groveland Operation Care in and event that will gather items for packages sent to our troops.

The Call to Artists for the 66th MLAA Juried Art Show is still in effect. Laurie Lehmann, Vice President of the Tuolumne County Arts Board of Directors, provided more information as heard in Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” and detailed here.

Sunday at 7 pm, Black Oak Casino’s Concert Series features Bad Company with The Wallflowers performing at the Westside Pavilion.

Monday in Murphys catch the Labor Day Concert at the Murphys Community Park.