Insurance Commissioner Town Hall Planned For San Andreas

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Sonora, CA — While Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and local state representatives will be at a town hall meeting in Sonora on Thursday, a similar type event is being planned for San Andreas next month.

The purpose of Thursday's town hall is to give local residents an update on actions being reviewed in response to the spiking number of homeowners losing fire insurance.

At this morning’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting, board chair Jack Garamendi announced that he was contacted by the offices of Assemblyman Frank Bigelow and Andreas Borgeas, stating, “They have worked to help coordinate the Department of Insurance to do a town hall in San Andreas on September 16 at 6pm in the town hall in San Andreas.”

Additional information is expected to be forthcoming. The building is located at 24 Church Hill Road.

Supervisor Dennis Mills also plugged the town hall meeting in Sonora on Thursday, noting that it is an additional opportunity to make sure the voices of county residents are heard on this important issue.