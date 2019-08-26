Borgeas And Bigelow Joining Lara At Fire Insurance Town Hall

Flyer for Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara fire insurance Town Hall in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode’s state Senator and Assemblyman are planning to take part in Thursday’s town hall meeting in Sonora focused on fire insurance.

We reported last week that the meeting is being put on by Tuolumne County, the City of Sonora and California’s Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara. It comes in response to the spike in the number of homeowner insurance policies that are being canceled due to high fire risk.

Senator Andreas Borgeas says that both he and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow will also be on hand for the event. Borgeas notes, “As a member of the Senate Committee on Insurance and a representative of Tuolumne County, it is important that homeowners are prepared and educated about potential changes to their insurance coverage. I appreciate the Insurance Commissioner’s willingness to provide an update on this important issue.”

Insurance Commissioner Lara has requested that questions be submitted to him prior to the meeting. Click here to find a link.

The town hall will be this coming Thursday, August 29, at 6pm, at the Sonora Opera Hall.