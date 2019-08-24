Backup Battery For Garage Door Openers The Law

Sonora, CA – It’s an easy click and up comes the garage door, but now not having a backup power source for that device could cost homeowners.

Due to a new law, any automatic garage doors sold in California after July 1, must include a backup battery so in the event of a power outage the door can still open. It can be a costly convert as a new battery backup door runs around $500.

Surprisingly, it’s equipment some homeowners in the state were already installing. That is ever since PG&E announced its Public Safety Power Shutoff Program to combat wildfires as they did not want to be stranded with their vehicles stuck inside.

The expenses could get even higher for those who do not make the switch as the new law carries a $1,000 fine. Additionally, garage door installers face the same fine, if they connect doors without a power backup.

Get ready for additional laws regarding safety changes to garage doors in the state. Next January, homes will have to be equipped with a special gasket that seals the garage door to prevent embers from blowing into the garage and starting a fire inside the home.