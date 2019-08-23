Hikers Rescued After Journey Into Emigrant Wilderness

Successful Search and Rescue View Photos

Pinecrest, CA — Four men took a hike to Aspen Meadows outside of Pinecrest this week and one of them injured his leg and required assistance.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that two of the hikers left their friend, identified as “Jose,” so that they could seek help for him at the Aspen Meadows Pack Station. The third friend stayed with Jose in an area near Grouse Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness.

The other two were able to notify officials, and Jose was found by the Search and Rescue Team just before midnight. He was only wearing shorts and a t-shirt, so medics helped to keep him warm because he was close to hypothermia. However, by this time, the other friend had also ventured off to seek help, Thankfully, the Search and Rescue Team located him a short time later.

The sheriff’s office reports, “It wasn’t quite the adventure this group expected, but we’re glad they’re all doing well today. Remember to be prepared and pack essentials such as water, food, and appropriate clothing in case your trip lasts longer than expected.”

The search occurred on Tuesday.