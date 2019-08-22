Fourth Annual Missing Person’s Day Coming Soon

Sandy Lee is inviting the public to the fourth annual Tuolumne County Missing Persons’ Awareness Day on Sunday September 8th, from noon until 4 PM at Heritage Park in front of Black Oak Casino Resort.

Lee was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The event will be completely free. Families and friends affected by the unsolved disappearance of a loved one are encouraged to attend.

According to Lee, it helps to make connections at events like this. Lee’s son went missing at the age of 36.

“There are twenty-seven people missing in Tuolumne County since 1980”, said Lee. “That includes six missing adults just within the past year.”

The special guest speaker this year is Sharon Rocha, the mother of former Modesto resident Laci Peterson. After the 2002 murder of Laci and Rocha’s unborn grandson, she has campaigned for victim’s rights and helped launch ‘Laci and Conner’s Law’.

Several service organizations will be present, with many of them showcasing new technology and measures that people should take today, in order to help tomorrow, if a family member should go missing. There will be live music as well.

Families and friends are invited to wear memorial t-shirts and/or bring posters.

Lee lives in Sonora, California with her husband of 40 years.

For more information, call Lee at 209-743-5223 or email amothersquest@gmail.com

