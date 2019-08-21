Sunny
Deceased Driver Identified In Truck Vs. Pole Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Copperopolis, CA — The CHP has released the name of the person that died at the scene of a vehicle versus pole crash in Copperopolis yesterday.

The deceased is 47-year-old Benjamin Luther Beck of Copperopolis. The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday along Copper Cove Drive, off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, as reported here yesterday.

CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler updates Beck was driving a GMC Sonoma pickup eastbound on Copper Cove, west of Acorn Street at an unknown speed when for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the roadway. It smashed into a power pole.

Despite emergency personnel administering CPR at the scene, Beck succumbed to his injuries. Butzler shares that alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected at this time, but an autopsy including a toxicology report will be conducted for a final determination.

No power lines came down and PG&E did not report any electrical outages in the area of the crash.

