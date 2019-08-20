New Details On Copperopolis Fatal Crash

Pickup versus a power pole in Copperopolis View Photos

Copperopolis, CA – The CHP has released new details regarding a solo vehicle crash in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County that resulted in one death.

CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Toby Butzler updates, “At this time all we are releasing is that he is a 47-year-old male from Copperopolis.”

The collision happened just before 2 p.m. along Copper Cove Drive near Cheyenne Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road and involved a GMC Sonoma pickup, as earlier reported here. Butzler details, “For unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and collided into a power pole. We don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time. We’re looking into that, but we won’t know that until an autopsy is performed.” He adds, “That is always looked into especially when we don’t have a witness or any real details of how this collision occurred other than just a vehicle off the roadway.”

No live power lines came down and PG&E did not report any outages due to crash.

A special thank you our community partner Bryan Root for sending in this photos.