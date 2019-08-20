Sunny
Update: Vehicle Versus Pole Crash In Copperopolis A Fatal

By Tracey Petersen

Update at 4:30pm: The CHP is reporting that one person has died after a pickup truck smashed into a power pole along Copper Cove Drive near Cheyenne Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road. No live lines came down in the crash and PG&E has not reported any outages in the area at this time. Further details on the crash are below. 

Update at 2:15pm: The CHP reports that power lines are not down after a pickup truck smashed into a power pole along Copper Cove Drive near Cheyenne Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Also, PG&E has not reported any outages in the area at this time. One person is being flown from the scene, but there have been no updates on that person’s condition.

Original post at 2pm: Copperopolis, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The crash involves a GMC Sonoma pickup that has smashed into a power pole along Copper Cove Drive near Cheyenne Road, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road. The CHP reports that an air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there are no details regarding injuries at this time. More updates will be made when additional information comes into the newsroom.

Copper Cove Drive, Copperopolis

Copper Cove Drive, Copperopolis 37.935496, -120.623634 (Directions)

