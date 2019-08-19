Forest Service Burns 153 Acres Over Weekend

Prescribed Fire In Groveland Ranger District View Photos

Groveland, CA — The US Forest Service reports that there were three nights of successful prescribed burning in the Stanislaus National Forest within the Groveland Ranger District.

District Ranger Jim Junette reports that 35 acres were burned on both Friday and Saturday evenings and 83 acres last night.

The burn area is on the Groveland Ranger District situated about 22 miles east of Groveland along Forest Road 1S03 in the vicinity of Ackerson and Bear Mountain. The purpose was to reduce overgrown forest fuels and help reduce the risk of large devastating fires.

Crews will take a break over the coming days as temperatures are expected to increase in the region, but there is a chance of prescribed burning in the Stanislaus National Forest starting up again this coming weekend if conditions are right. We’ll pass along more information as it draws nearer.