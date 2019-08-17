Bear Mountain Burn In Forest To Light Up Sky Near Groveland

Bear Mountain Prescribed Burn View Photos

Groveland, CA — The Bear Mountain Prescribed Burn on the Stanislaus National Forest will be ignited for a second night along Highway 120.

The burn is on the Groveland Ranger District situated about 22 miles east of Groveland along Forest Road 1S03 in the vicinity of Ackerson and Bear Mountain, as earlier reported here. It was ignited last night (Friday, August 16) around 9:15 p.m. with 34 ½ acres of the ultimate goal of 151 acres set ablaze.

Ranger Jim Junette updates that more acreage will go up in flames tonight starting around 6 p.m., but with one difference from last night. “Fire will be visible from Highway 120. For those folks staying at Rush Creek Lodge or driving up 120 near the park (Yosemite National Park) will be able to see the fire’s glow after dark,” details Junette.

Travelers and community members along Highway 120 are asked not to report it as a wildfire. Staff will be on hand at both Rush Creek and Evergreen lodges located on the highway to field concerns or questions from the public regarding the project. There will be signage posted to alert travelers to the burn along the highway and at some scenic pull-outs as well.

Junette says if all goes well tonight and temperatures and humidity continue to cooperate, burning will continue through the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday night (August 18). Then in about a week, conditions permitting, night fires will continue again until the total acreage has been burned.