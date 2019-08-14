Stanislaus National Forest Planning Prescribed Burn Outside Of Groveland

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Groveland, CA — Stressing that fire officials will be monitoring the conditions closely, a series of prescribed burns are scheduled to begin as early as Friday evening the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest.

The specific area is about 22 miles east of Groveland along Forest Road 1S03 in the vicinity of Ackerson and Bear Mountain. Down canyon drift smoke could be visible in the evening and early morning hours near the South Fork of the Tuolumne River drainage.

Officials will be igniting the burn around 6pm and it will continue through the overnight hours. The plan is to burn 35 acres per day, at various times over the next several weeks, totaling 151 acres.

Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says, “We want to assure folks that there are very specific conditions, and we will only be doing the prescribed burns when the conditions are right.”

Forest Service officials are hoping that Friday evening brings cooler conditions and higher relative humidity.

The objective is to allow low intensity fire to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels and reduce the threat of large damaging fires.