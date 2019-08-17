Update: Grass Fire Near Groveland

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Update at 10:05 am: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped at two acres. It ignited in some grass behind the Pine Mountain Lake Airport in a 40-acre field along Clements Road near Yorkshire Road. No structures were in danger and crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What started the blaze is under investigation. Further details on the fire are below.

Original post at 9:43 am: Groveland, CA — Ground crews are working a grass fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

It is behind the Pine Mountain Lake Airport along Clements Road near Yorkshire Road. The fire ignited in some grass and is two acres in size. No structures are threatened. We will have updates as more information comes into the newsroom.