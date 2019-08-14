Public Works Sends Motorist Alert For Two Temporary Road Closures

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say two roads are temporarily closing for different reasons.

The first, Old Priest Grade, will temporarily close Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a road and culvert inspection. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Next Monday and Tuesday, Robin Road at the intersection of Middle Camp Road will again close to through traffic for PG&E to replace a utility pole. The hours for the Robin Road closure are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during which time detours will be in place. As we reported here last week, CRA announced a similar closure at this location for the same reason.