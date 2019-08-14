Sunny
100.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Public Works Sends Motorist Alert For Two Temporary Road Closures

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say two roads are temporarily closing for different reasons.

The first, Old Priest Grade, will temporarily close Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a road and culvert inspection. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Next Monday and Tuesday, Robin Road at the intersection of Middle Camp Road will again close to through traffic for PG&E to replace a utility pole. The hours for the Robin Road closure are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during which time detours will be in place. As we reported here last week, CRA announced a similar closure at this location for the same reason.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      News Alert