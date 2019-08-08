Sunny
Power Pole Replacement Triggers Temporary Road Closure

By Tori James
Road closed sign

Sonora, CA – Public works officials are signaling a temporary road closure during two upcoming business days.

According to the Tuolumne County Community Resource Agency, plans to replace a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) power pole in the Twain Harte area will necessitate the closure to through-traffic of Robin Road at the intersection of Middle Camp Road next Monday and Tuesday.

Officials explain that since PG&E crews will be working to replace the pole from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, the area will not be accessible during those times to through-traffic for the safety of the traveling public. The add that detours will be in place.

Robin Road at Middle Camp Road

Robin Road at Middle Camp Road

 

