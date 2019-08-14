Teenage Boys Arrested In Connection To Deadly Columbia House Fire

Fire Destroys Big Hill Home View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that two teenage boys were arrested and are facing charges of homicide and arson in connection to yesterday morning’s deadly house fire on Calle Quartz Road in Columbia.

We reported earlier that the house was full engulfed in flames. A body was found near the residence. Very limited information is available at this time regarding the two teenage suspects or the person who died.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson, tells Clarke Broadcasting, “The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation. The juveniles are facing charges of homicide and arson. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death and ID of the victim.”

We’ll pass along additional information when it becomes available.