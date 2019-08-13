Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sonora Approves Permit For Brewing Company Mural

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Mural Outside Of Sonora Brewing Company

Mural Outside Of Sonora Brewing Company

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — A mural placed on a new downtown Sonora business is allowed to stay.

We reported earlier that brewing equipment was painted along the outside of the new Sonora Brewing Company (former Lighthouse Deli), but the owner was unaware that he was required to receive a permit to do so. Sharon Marovich of the Tuolumne Heritage Committee had filed a complaint that the mural was being used as advertising.

There was a standing room only crowd at the planning commission meeting with overwhelming support for the business owner, Thomas Silva. The city reports that the final vote was 4-0 in favor of approving a permit for the mural so that it can stay.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     