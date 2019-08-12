California Lawmakers Return From Summer Recess

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Over the next month, state lawmakers will review bills related to things like rent control, vaccines, guns and the gig economy.

The California legislature reconvenes today from its summer recess and the session will run through September 13. In June the legislature approved a $214-billion budget for the new fiscal year, but there are several remaining bills that lawmakers are planning to debate.

Related to housing, Assembly Bill 1482 would cap rent increases a 7-percent each year. It would not apply to properties built in the last decade or to landlords that lease fewer than 10 single family residences.

On the issue of vaccines, Senate Bill 276 would give state public health officials oversight of doctors who grant more than five medial exemptions annually and schools with vaccination rates under 95-percent.

Regarding the gig economy, Assembly Bill 5 would require companies like Lyft and Uber to treat drivers like employees, rather than independent contractors, and guarantee things like minimum wage and worker compensation.

Related to firearms, Assembly Bill 18 would place a $25 tax on all gun sales. Senate Bill 61 would prevent anyone from purchasing more than one gun per month.