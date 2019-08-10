New Details On HWY 108 Crash That Shutdown Roadway

Mi-Wuk Village, CA — The CHP has released new information regarding the solo-vehicle wreck on Highway 108 that closed a section of the roadway during the evening commute on Wednesday.

As earlier reported here, the CHP detailed that the driver of a pickup went off the roadway, hit a power pole and then went down an embankment around 4:40 p.m., near Pela Cutoff and Chief Fuller Way in Mi-Wuk Village. The impact into the pole brought down AT&T communications lines across the highway, blocking it.

The CHP reports the driver of the 2017 Ford F450 truck, 48-year-old Peter Smith of Sonora, was going too fast and lost control of the pickup on a curve. That section of roadway was shut down for about an hour and then officers directed one-way traffic control for another half hour as crews removed the lines and wreckage.

Neither Smith nor his two passengers were injured in the crash. The CHP says drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this collision.

Highway 108 near Pela Cutoff in Mi-Wuk Village loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information