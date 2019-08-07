Update: Solo-vehicle Crash Shuts Down HWY 108

CHP patrol car View Photo

Update at 5:45 p.m.: The CHP is reporting that officers are directing one-way traffic control on Highway 108 after a pickup went of the roadway, hit a pole and then went down an embankment. The CHP relays that it hopes to have it completely reopened sometime in the next hour. Further crash details are below.

Update at 5:30 p.m.: Initially, the CHP believed the downed lines were power lines and called a PG&E crew to the scene. The CHP reports that crew is currently working to remove the AT&T communication lines from across the roadway and relay that the Highway 108 section near Pela Cutoff and Chief Fuller Way in Mi-Wok Village will remain closed to traffic for about a half hour. Further details on the crash are below.

Original Post at 5 p.m.: Mi-Wok Village, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Mi-Wok Village where AT&T communication lines have come down and are blocking the roadway.

The CHP report that the roadway is completely shut down near Pela Cutoff and Chief Fuller Way. The driver of a pickup reportedly went off the roadway hit a pole, bringing the lines down, and then went down an embankment. An air ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on conditions. Officers are directing traffic at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

