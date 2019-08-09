Sunny
Vehicle Hits Utility Pole Along Highway 120

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — The CHP reports that a detour is set up around a crash along Highway 120 near Merrell Road in southern Tuolumne County.

A vehicle collided with a pole and utility lines are currently over the highway. Both PG&E and AT&T have been notified about the incident. PG&E reports that only one nearby customer is without electricity. However, Highway 120 traffic is being rerouted utilizing Deer Flat and Wards Ferry roads. Be prepared for a traffic delay this morning. It is not immediately known if there were any notable injuries related to the crash.

