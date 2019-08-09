Fire Activity Down But Drier Conditions Around Corner

Sacramento, CA — CAL Fire reports that there have been 45,000 acres burned, statewide, this year, compared to 650,000 at this point last year.

The agency cites the wet winter and moderate summer temperatures as a reason for the drop in the fire activity thus far. In June of 2018 the County Fire in Lake, Napa and Yolo counties burned 90,200 acres, the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County ignited on July 13 and burned 96,900 acres, the Carr Fire in Shasta County ignited on July 23 and burned 229,000 acres, the Mendocino Complex Fire ignited on July 27 and burned 459,000 acres and the Donnell Fire ignited on August 1st in Tuolumne County and burned 36,400 acres.

This summer, the largest fire has been the Modoc incident that ignited on July 28 and has burned 14,200 acres and is 95-percent contained.

CAL Fire notes that the coming months can often be the most dangerous as conditions continue to dry out, and the snowpack in the higher elevation areas declines.

We reported yesterday there was a 20 acre fire in the Preston Lane area of Jamestown that threatened nearby structures.